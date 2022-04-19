Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARCC stock opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.05. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.41.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

