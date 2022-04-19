Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ARDC)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of ARDC stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

In related news, Director John Joseph Shaw acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce H. Spector acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $141,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 30,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 615,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 76,453 shares during the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.