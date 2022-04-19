Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th.
Argan has a payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of AGX stock opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.52. Argan has a one year low of $36.47 and a one year high of $54.59.
AGX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Argan (Get Rating)
Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.
