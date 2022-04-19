Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th.

Argan has a payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of AGX stock opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.52. Argan has a one year low of $36.47 and a one year high of $54.59.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Argan during the fourth quarter worth about $905,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Argan by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Argan by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,253,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,504,000 after purchasing an additional 55,272 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Argan by 357.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Argan by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 57,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

AGX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

