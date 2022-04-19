Argon (ARGON) Achieves Market Cap of $583,841.12

Argon (ARGON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Argon coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Argon has a total market capitalization of $583,841.12 and $77,289.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Argon has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00045539 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.89 or 0.07463270 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,405.51 or 0.99751917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00049210 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 73,726,021 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

