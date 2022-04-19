Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Short Interest Update

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the March 15th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

ARDS stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.24. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.51). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDS. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $52,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

