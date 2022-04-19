Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) to announce $115.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.70 million to $116.52 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $82.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $504.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $502.77 million to $505.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $652.65 million, with estimates ranging from $651.70 million to $653.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.96 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARLO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 419,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,164. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $715.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.68. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $11.79.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

