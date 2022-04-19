Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) will report sales of $140.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $314.90 million and the lowest is $25.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $32.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 327.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $275.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.40 million to $612.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $294.00 million, with estimates ranging from $63.60 million to $566.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.30 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $203,576,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,464,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,802,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 796,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after buying an additional 431,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.31. 3,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.27. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

