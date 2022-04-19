ASOS (LON:ASC) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,850 ($50.09) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($42.94) to GBX 2,900 ($37.73) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.67) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.67) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($52.69) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,626.79 ($47.19).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS stock opened at GBX 1,465 ($19.06) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,752.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,198.07. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,506 ($71.64). The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67.

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.68), for a total transaction of £2,919,881.24 ($3,798,960.76).

ASOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.