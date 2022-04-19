ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.24

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.24 and last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 21242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASOMY. Zacks Investment Research cut ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($42.94) to GBX 2,900 ($37.73) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($42.94) to GBX 2,300 ($29.92) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 4,800 ($62.45) to GBX 4,000 ($52.04) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ASOS from GBX 3,850 ($50.09) to GBX 2,900 ($37.73) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,824.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

