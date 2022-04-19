Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives GBX 2,394 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,394 ($31.15).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($29.92) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.32) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,700 ($35.13) to GBX 2,500 ($32.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Associated British Foods stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,630.50 ($21.21). 574,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,433. The company has a market cap of £12.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.97. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 1,462.50 ($19.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,458 ($31.98). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,757.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,879.35.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

