AstroTools (ASTRO) One Day Volume Tops $28.00

AstroTools (ASTRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last seven days, AstroTools has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. AstroTools has a market cap of $410,520.02 and $28.00 worth of AstroTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AstroTools coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AstroTools alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00034200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00104784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

AstroTools Profile

AstroTools (ASTRO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. AstroTools’ total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. The official website for AstroTools is astrotools.io . AstroTools’ official Twitter account is @astronautcap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Astronaut is an strategic and tactical investment platform. The Astronaut Team will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a trust and efficient way to invest in the Initial Coin Offerings. Astronaut will base the creation of the platform on its own research company (Picolo Research) with 10,000 subscribers and a track of timely and accurate assessments of ICO quality. Astrounaut token (ASTRO) will benefit the users, every month, with the ownership of a basket of analyst-recommended tokens. Also, the tokens will benefit users as shareholders of the platform's income. “

AstroTools Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AstroTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AstroTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AstroTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AstroTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AstroTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.