Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) versus Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Critical Comparison

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atkore and Sunrun, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sunrun 0 0 17 0 3.00

Atkore currently has a consensus target price of $127.67, suggesting a potential upside of 37.19%. Sunrun has a consensus target price of $62.87, suggesting a potential upside of 158.50%. Given Sunrun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Atkore.

Profitability

This table compares Atkore and Sunrun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore 21.72% 92.67% 34.42% Sunrun -4.93% -0.70% -0.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atkore and Sunrun’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore $2.93 billion 1.43 $587.86 million $14.80 6.29 Sunrun $1.61 billion 3.15 -$79.42 million ($0.40) -60.80

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Sunrun. Sunrun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atkore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Atkore has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrun has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Atkore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Atkore shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Sunrun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atkore beats Sunrun on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atkore (Get Rating)

Atkore Inc. manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Kaf-Tech, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, US Tray, FRE Composites, Calbond, and Calpipe brands. It serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Atkore International Group Inc. and changed its name to Atkore Inc. in February 2021. Atkore Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

About Sunrun (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

