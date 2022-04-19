aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.59.

LIFE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.53. 64,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,063. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $125.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.50.

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,210,000. Tikvah Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,157,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,110,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,217,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 3,650.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 541,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 527,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

