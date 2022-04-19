Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Avanos Medical reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avanos Medical.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVNS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,630,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVNS traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.03. 218,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,438. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.49. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $45.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

About Avanos Medical (Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.