Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Short Interest Update

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the March 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 356,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $636,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Avid Technology by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AVID. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

