Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.67.

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $844.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.17. Avidity Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.09). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,265.38% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

