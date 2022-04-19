Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

AVGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Avinger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26). Avinger had a negative net margin of 171.88% and a negative return on equity of 117.96%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avinger by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avinger by 797.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 268,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avinger by 52,153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 256,072 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avinger by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161,207 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

