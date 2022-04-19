Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Short Interest Down 30.8% in March

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AWKNF opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Awakn Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Awakn Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

