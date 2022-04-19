Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Up to $32.70

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.70, but opened at $43.40. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $38.94, with a volume of 64,876 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXSM. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

