Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 774,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $115,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,421,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,584 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,837,000 after acquiring an additional 728,508 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,635,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Baidu by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 911,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,007,000 after acquiring an additional 614,250 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. China Renaissance Securities upped their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.28.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,122,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,953. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $102.18 and a one year high of $222.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.00.

About Baidu (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.