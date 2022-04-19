Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Down 3.9%

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) shares fell 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $120.61 and last traded at $121.75. 42,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,222,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIDU. Mizuho reduced their price target on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. HSBC reduced their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $364,024,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $171,421,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,584 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,837,000 after acquiring an additional 728,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $95,635,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

