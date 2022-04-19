Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCSF traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,270. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 60.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Thomas A. Hough acquired 6,272 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 3,090 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $49,996.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,662 shares of company stock valued at $170,590. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

