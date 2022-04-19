Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Receives $33.58 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $582,277.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.74. 10,263,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,141,669. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of -102.05 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -199.99%.

About Baker Hughes (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.