Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Receives $33.58 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.58.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $582,277.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.74. 10,263,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,141,669. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of -102.05 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $39.78.
Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -199.99%.
About Baker Hughes (Get Rating)
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baker Hughes (BKR)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.