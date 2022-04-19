Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.08. The stock had a trading volume of 42,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,153,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.29. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

