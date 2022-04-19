Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth about $185,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBDO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.38. 17,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,620. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $4.42.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.32%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

