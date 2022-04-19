Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives C$150.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$150.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMO. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$156.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 6th.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$143.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$96.03 billion and a PE ratio of 11.02. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$112.34 and a 52 week high of C$154.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$147.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$141.19.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 14.7899996 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

