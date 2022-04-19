Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.53.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.