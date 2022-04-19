Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. Bank OZK reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.56. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,455,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth $53,315,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,756,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,505,000 after purchasing an additional 40,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 660,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,725,000 after purchasing an additional 44,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

