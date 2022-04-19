Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Down to $7.54

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.54, but opened at $7.31. Baozun shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 4,138 shares trading hands.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baozun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $534.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. Baozun’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Baozun by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Baozun by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Baozun by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baozun by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Baozun by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 53.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

