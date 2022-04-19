Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Short Interest Update

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 454,600 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the March 15th total of 334,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 34,445 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 307,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 218,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

BBDC traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $10.86. 1,201,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,584. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 57.40%. The firm had revenue of $36.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.31%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Barings BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

