Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,121 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,658,000 after buying an additional 1,457,143 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after acquiring an additional 993,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after acquiring an additional 773,928 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,350,000 after acquiring an additional 703,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,551,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.50. 63,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.07 and its 200-day moving average is $221.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.85 and a 12-month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

