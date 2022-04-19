Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCCO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the third quarter worth about $54,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Southern Copper by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCCO stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.48. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

