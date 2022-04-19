Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,057 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.49. The company had a trading volume of 267,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.77.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

