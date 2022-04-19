Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $928,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,234.5% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $103.21. The stock had a trading volume of 236,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,926,126. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.79 and its 200 day moving average is $111.60. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.61 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

