Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 3,614.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 150.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.72.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 56.39% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

