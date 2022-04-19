Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) and Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Critical Contrast

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Cue Health alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cue Health and Berkeley Lights, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Berkeley Lights 1 3 2 0 2.17

Berkeley Lights has a consensus price target of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 299.48%. Given Berkeley Lights’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than Cue Health.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cue Health and Berkeley Lights’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Health $618.11 million 1.59 $86.42 million N/A N/A Berkeley Lights $85.39 million 4.61 -$71.72 million ($1.07) -5.44

Cue Health has higher revenue and earnings than Berkeley Lights.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of Cue Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cue Health and Berkeley Lights’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Health N/A N/A N/A Berkeley Lights -84.00% -31.78% -24.17%

Cue Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc., a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors. It also provides COVID-19 testing kits for the Cue Health Monitoring System The company was formerly known as Cue Inc and changed its name to Cue Health Inc. in December 2017. Cue Health Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. Berkeley Lights, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.