Berry Data Achieves Market Cap of $900,103.49 (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Berry Data has a market cap of $900,103.49 and approximately $99,453.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001103 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 43.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00044704 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.65 or 0.07467112 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,740.81 or 0.99885559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00041936 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

