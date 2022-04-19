BHPCoin Price Tops $0.53 on Major Exchanges (BHP)

BHPCoin (BHP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001271 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BHPCoin has traded 1% lower against the dollar. BHPCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.60 million and $98,228.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00045013 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.32 or 0.07461922 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,335.25 or 1.00002894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00049518 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

