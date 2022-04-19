BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $429,196.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rice sold 24,400 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $429,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,036.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $195,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $190,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Michael Rice sold 830 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $18,459.20.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $238,100.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $238,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Michael Rice sold 874 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $20,783.72.

On Thursday, February 10th, Michael Rice sold 690 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $20,272.20.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $464,092.80.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $498,313.40.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.83. 352,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,915. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.46 million, a P/E ratio of -81.28 and a beta of 1.76.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 22.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

