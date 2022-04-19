BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.58. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMRN. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $836,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,024,677.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $498,226.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,702 shares of company stock valued at $4,081,992. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $80.58. 1,068,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.18.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

