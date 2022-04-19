Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) rose 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.98. Approximately 1,168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of -0.36.

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter.

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology comprises a biocompatible scaffold that is seeded with the recipient's own stem cells. It is developing its Cellframe technology to treat life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus, or trachea.

