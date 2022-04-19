Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $162,088.49 and $2,140.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 54.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011487 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.36 or 0.00233917 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000085 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

