Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading Up 6.7% This Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $2.64 or 0.00006376 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $12.62 million and $418.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.59 or 0.00378538 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00085116 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00093544 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

