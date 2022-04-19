Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 200,000 Shares

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,935,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,970,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $662,023.25.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 97,625 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $6,105,467.50.

On Thursday, April 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $468,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 18,429 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,715.82.

On Friday, April 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 25,200 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $1,546,776.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 130,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $8,045,700.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $579,762.09.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,479 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $750,611.85.

On Monday, March 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $5.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.48. 3,301,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,788,887. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.96. The firm has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 29,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 28,248 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

