Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $386,103.88 and approximately $61,112.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

