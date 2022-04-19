Boston Partners Decreases Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in James River Group were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 291,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in James River Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,225,000 after buying an additional 18,221 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in James River Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 73,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Adam Abram acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah C. Doran acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $96,768.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 79,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,038. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on JRVR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on James River Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on James River Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $901.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.40. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($2.27). The firm had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

