Boston Partners Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Boston Partners grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ventas were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 135.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth $36,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VTR opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 431.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average is $54.07.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,285.81%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

