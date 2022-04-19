Boston Partners Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,115 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.41% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 651,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after buying an additional 179,930 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after buying an additional 29,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 380.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after buying an additional 148,285 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,174.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,267.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,777 shares of company stock valued at $391,527 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on HSII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

HSII stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.75. The company has a market cap of $763.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.76. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $50.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $285.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.64 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 7.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

