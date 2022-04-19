Boston Partners Increases Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 91.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,311 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.19% of Celestica worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Celestica by 8.6% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,979,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 395,239 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Celestica by 1.0% during the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,952,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,063,000 after acquiring an additional 40,680 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Celestica by 18.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,063,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after acquiring an additional 474,911 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Celestica by 28.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after acquiring an additional 589,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Celestica by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after buying an additional 26,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

