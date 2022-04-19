Boston Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Premier Financial were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFC opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

PFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

In related news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $822,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $30,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

